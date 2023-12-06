Skip to Content
MBTA

Green Line Service Resumes With 12 More Slow Zones Removed

Many more slow zones still remain, and the T plans to close the central segments of the line for two more 9-day closures in January.

4:00 PM EST on December 6, 2023

Workers in neon yellow vests work among rail tracks in a wide tunnel under bright electric lights.

Workers repair and replace Green Line tracks in the tunnel near Arlington Street in November 2023. Courtesy of the MBTA.

A nine-day closure of the central segments of the Green Line in Boston has removed 12 more slow zones – two more than the T had initially planned to tackle.

The closure affected the central tunnels of the Green Line between North Station and Kenmore Square, where all four branches of the light rail line converge.

The work had shut down Green Line rail service on the B branch east of Babcock Street in Allston, on the E branch west of Copley, and on the C and D branches west of Kenmore Square from November 27 through December 5.

The T also closed the Lechmere viaduct from North Station to Lechmere for the weekend of December 4-5, although a stubbornly persistent 10 mph slow zone on the recently-rehabbed Lechmere viaduct still remains in place.

Recommended

‘Temporary’ Green Line Slow Zone Approaches 1-Year Anniversary

In addition to eliminating 12 slow zones, workers were also able to shorten the lengths of two other speed-restricted areas, on the E branch between Prudential and Copley stations, and conduct maintenance work at several closed subway stations along the route.

“Through close collaboration between contractors’ crews and our growing in-house Maintenance of Way staff, the MBTA continues to demonstrate a new way of doing business at the T and safely improving our tracks and infrastructure,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng in a press release issued Wednesday.

According to the MBTA's speed restrictions dashboard, there are still roughly two dozen other slow zones remaining on these core segments of the Green Line.

The T has planned two more 9-day closures on the same segments of the Green Line next month, for January 3rd through the 12th, and January 16th through the 26th.

