Volunteers Wanted!

The volunteer members of the StreetsblogMASS board of directors do a lot of the behind-the-scenes work to keep our nonprofit going.

We're proud about how much we've grown over the past four years, and we have plans to do more in the future, with ambitions to hire a new reporter and expand our news coverage into different parts of the state.

But with a full-time staff of just one person, we could use more help.

Are you interested in becoming more involved in StreetsblogMASS, either as a board member or volunteer? If you are, please fill out this form and we will be in touch!