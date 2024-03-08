Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Transit

MBTA to Close Orange Line South of Ruggles This Weekend

7:27 AM EST on March 8, 2024

A new Orange Line train at Assembly Station in summer 2019. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA will suspend service this Saturday and Sunday (March 9th and 10th) on two segments of the Orange Line, between Ruggles and Forest Hills stations.

This suspension will take place so that MBTA crews can perform critical signal improvement work on the Orange Line, in efforts to advance the MBTA–wide Track Improvement Plan.

Here are some tips to still get around during the Orange Line closures:

  • There will be free shuttle bus service that will make stops at all of the stations between Ruggles and Forest Hills.
    • More information from the MBTA can be found here.
  • The Commuter Rail will be free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.
  • Plan extra time in commutes to anticipate longer than normal wait times for trains.

Riders can also find information on service changes via in-station signage, in-station public announcements, at mbta.com/alerts, speaking to Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff on-site, subscribing to T-Alerts or following the MBTA on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA, @MBTA_CR, and @MBTA_CR_Alerts.

