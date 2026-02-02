Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Street Design

Snow Piles Reveal Pointless Pavement In the Wake of the Storm

4:18 PM EST on February 2, 2026

'Sneckdown' illustration

Photo by Doug Gordon, annotations by Transportation Alternatives.

Editor's note: this is an updated version of a story we originally published in 2020.

Last week's big snowstorm created major hassles for pedestrians trying to navigate buried sidewalks, but there's one silver lining: it's also slowing down dangerous drivers by narrowing roadways and forcing people to make slower, more careful turns at intersections.

a white striped crosswalk with two vegetated curb extensions on either side.
An example of traffic-calming green infrastructure: curb extensions with vegetation on both sides of a crosswalk at the intersection of Somerville Avenue and Merriam Street along a bike path in the City of Somerville. Curb extensions narrow the street and help reduce the distance people have to cross.

Traffic engineers will sometimes move curbs to install "neckdowns" that encourage drivers to slow down. As an added bonus, those neckdowns also swap out asphalt for wider sidewalks with space for amenities like benches, gardens, and bus stops.

Last week's storm implemented thousands of "sneckdowns" (a "snow neckdown") on virtually every street in the Commonwealth.

They might not last much longer, but the piles of snow that remain on our streets eight days after the snow stopped falling reveal the parts of our cities where pavement might not be a priority.

Streetsfilms editor Clarence Eckerson first documented “naturally occurring neckdowns” in 2006.

“The snow is almost like nature’s tracing paper,” Eckerson told the BBC in 2014. “It’s free. You don’t have to do a crazy expensive traffic calming study. It provides a visual cue into how people behave.”

To the cranks & ignorant electeds who claim that #sneckdowns are evidence of nothing...check out this MASSIVE truck easily and carefully make this turn 4 days after 🌨️❄️ stopped. We could easily put 5-foot curb extensions/ #daylighting to make this street safer.… #Urbanism @thewaroncars.bsky.social

Streetfilms/Clarence Eckerson Jr. (@streetfilms.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T20:26:49.609Z

Readers: do you have any sneckdowns in your neighborhood? Snap a photo and email it to christian [at] streetsblog.org, or post it and tag us on Instagram or Bluesky; we'll post a compilation later this week.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Tuesday’s Weaponized Headlines

February 3, 2026
Legislation

Policy Riders In Governor’s Budget Proposal Would Legalize Speed Enforcement Cameras, End Debt-Based License Suspensions

January 30, 2026

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Walking

Eyes On the Street: Days After the Storm, Boston’s Sidewalks Are An Inaccessible Mess

Thousands of different property owners are responsible for clearing the city's sidewalks, and there's considerable variation in sidewalk accessibility after winter storms.

January 29, 2026
Regional Transit Authorities

Link413 Launches Three New Bus Routes Linking North Adams, Pittsfield, Greenfield, and Northampton

January 29, 2026
MBTA

The Red Line’s Old Trains Can’t Cope With the Cold

The T is running less than half as many trains as usual on its busiest subway line after it pulled some of its oldest trains from service.

January 28, 2026
Legislation

Healey Budget Bill Would Balance MBTA Budgets for One More Year

January 28, 2026
See all posts