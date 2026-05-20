T Threatens Recalcitrant City Hall With Eminent Domain to Ban Cars From Summer Street On World Cup Match Days
Most other World Cup host cities are pedestrianizing streets to accommodate World Cup crowds, but Mayor Wu's administration is resisting the idea in Boston.
12:44 PM EDT on May 20, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Massachusetts
Wednesday’s Headlines Aren’t All the Way Back
Transit ridership is still down from the pandemic, but high gas prices and more transit-oriented development could help.
May 20, 2026
MBTA Launching New Year-Round Boston Harbor Ferry Loop In June
Editor's note: the following is a lightly edited version of an MBTA press release.
May 19, 2026
MBTA Wants You to Help Plan for Its Future with ‘Focus 2050’
For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, the MBTA is updating its long-range plans for the future of transportation in eastern Massachusetts.
May 19, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Can Ease the Affordability Crisis — And Help Climate Champions Win
Economic populism helped vault Trump into power. Could a green version of it take that power back — and what role would transportation play?
May 19, 2026
Poll Finds Eroding Satisfaction With State’s Transportation Systems, With Affordability A Top Concern
As gas prices surge, voters are waiting for lawmakers on Beacon Hill to expand public transit and reduce their transportation costs.
May 14, 2026