Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Events

Wednesday Night: Editor Christian MilNeil Speaks At Streetwise Somerville

12:25 PM EDT on March 20, 2024

Streetwise lecture series banner

StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil will be in Somerville this evening as the guest of the month for the Streetwise lecture series from the Somerville Bicycle Advisory Committee and the Somerville Alliance for Safe Streets.

MilNeil will be talking about how transportation data gets used and abused in debates over policy and infrastructure, with some examples of past and upcoming StreetsblogMASS data stories.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Aeronaut Brewing Co. at 14 Tyler Street in Somerville. It's a 18 minute walk from the Union Square Green Line station up Somerville Ave., or an even shorter 1-2 block walk from the MBTA 87 or 86 bus routes.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Regional Transit Authorities

Poll Finds Overwhelming Public Support for Worcester’s Fare-Free Buses

March 20, 2024
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Don’t Feel the Need for Speed

March 20, 2024
MBTA

MBTA Plans Frequent-Running, Battery-Electric Trains on the Fairmount Line

March 16, 2024
See all posts