Wednesday Night: Editor Christian MilNeil Speaks At Streetwise Somerville

StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil will be in Somerville this evening as the guest of the month for the Streetwise lecture series from the Somerville Bicycle Advisory Committee and the Somerville Alliance for Safe Streets.

MilNeil will be talking about how transportation data gets used and abused in debates over policy and infrastructure, with some examples of past and upcoming StreetsblogMASS data stories.

The event begins at 6:00 p.m. at Aeronaut Brewing Co. at 14 Tyler Street in Somerville. It's a 18 minute walk from the Union Square Green Line station up Somerville Ave., or an even shorter 1-2 block walk from the MBTA 87 or 86 bus routes.