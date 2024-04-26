Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Events

This Weekend: A Bike Month Kickoff Celebration in Somerville

12:22 PM EDT on April 26, 2024

Promo image for "Bay State Bike Month Kickoff Celebration" with text on a lavender background next to drawings of people riding bikes.

On Sunday afternoon, MassBike, Cambridge Bike Safety, Somerville Bike Safety, and Somerville Bicycle Advisory Committee will host a celebration at Aeronaut Brewing Co. in Somerville to kick off Bay State Bike Month 2024.

Bay State Bike Month is a month-long blitz of social rides and bike advocacy events across the entire state. You can find events near you with MassBike's calendar.

Sunday's kick-off event in Somerville will begin at 1 p.m. with live music performances and a chance to meet representatives from local advocacy groups.

At 3 p.m., there will be a panel discussion on “Bikes and Businesses," moderated by Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and State Senator Will Brownsberger are expected to deliver remarks in advance of the panel discussion.

Aeronaut Brewing is located at the end of Tyler Street in Somerville, one block south of Somerville Avenue. It's roughly halfway between the Porter Red Line station and the Union Square Green Line station, both of which are about a 20-minute walk or a 7-minute bike ride away.

To help prepare, organizers are asking attendees to RSVP if they plan to come. Register online here.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Down on Highways

April 26, 2024
Street Design

Boston Kicks Off Planning to Redesign Columbia Road, A Lost Link In Its Emerald Necklace

April 25, 2024
MBTA

MBTA Regional Rail Schedule Changes Add More Service on Worcester, Fairmount Lines

April 25, 2024
See all posts