This Weekend: A Bike Month Kickoff Celebration in Somerville

On Sunday afternoon, MassBike, Cambridge Bike Safety, Somerville Bike Safety, and Somerville Bicycle Advisory Committee will host a celebration at Aeronaut Brewing Co. in Somerville to kick off Bay State Bike Month 2024.

Bay State Bike Month is a month-long blitz of social rides and bike advocacy events across the entire state. You can find events near you with MassBike's calendar.

Sunday's kick-off event in Somerville will begin at 1 p.m. with live music performances and a chance to meet representatives from local advocacy groups.

At 3 p.m., there will be a panel discussion on “Bikes and Businesses," moderated by Somerville City Councilor Willie Burnley Jr.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and State Senator Will Brownsberger are expected to deliver remarks in advance of the panel discussion.

Aeronaut Brewing is located at the end of Tyler Street in Somerville, one block south of Somerville Avenue. It's roughly halfway between the Porter Red Line station and the Union Square Green Line station, both of which are about a 20-minute walk or a 7-minute bike ride away.

To help prepare, organizers are asking attendees to RSVP if they plan to come. Register online here.