Bikesharing

Bluebikes Sponsors to Offer $5 Ride Credits for Mother’s Day

1:16 PM EDT on May 9, 2024

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the lead sponsor of the region's Bluebikes system, will offer free $5 credits for bike rides this Sunday to celebrate Bike Month and Mother's Day.

The credits can be redeemed in the Bluebikes app for trips on any of the system's bikes, including the new e-bikes (where additional per-minute fees apply), across the entire region.

For non-members, the credit will cover the cost of a ride

Use the code BLUECROSSHEALTH12 in the Bluebikes app on Sunday, May 12 to redeem the credit.

