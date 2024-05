The MBTA's new higher-frequency schedule for the Fairmount Line took effect yesterday, May 20, which means that riders in Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, and Hyde Park can now catch a train every 30 minutes on weekdays.

The new schedule also gives weekend riders a considerable boost in service: while the previous schedule had trains running every 90 minutes, the new schedule has trains running every 30 to 60 minutes.

View the new Fairmount Line schedules here.