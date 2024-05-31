Bluebikes Rolls Out More Pride Bikes for Pride Month

Editor's note: the following brief is adapted from a Bluebikes press release.

In celebration of Pride Month this June, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the title sponsor of the region's bikesharing system, is releasing 100 rainbow-themed Bluebikes.

The "Proud Bikes," available in both pedal and e-bike formats, will be available throughout the system's 13 municipalities and will be showcased in the Boston Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8.

Additionally, Blue Cross says that it will donate $1 to Fenway Health for every ride taken on a Pride-themed pedal or e-bike in June, up to $10,000.

Fenway Health is dedicated to enhancing the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQIA+ community and all diverse communities through innovative, equitable, and accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education.

“Blue Cross is deeply committed to building a health care ecosystem centered on diversity and inclusivity,” "As we reintroduce our 'Proud Bikes’ into the Bluebikes system for the fifth year in a row, we are thrilled to support communities coming together to champion LGBTQIA+ rights. This initiative enhances the visibility of this important movement and actively contributes to Fenway Health's crucial work in ensuring equitable health care access and gender affirming care."