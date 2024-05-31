Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Bicycling

Bluebikes Rolls Out More Pride Bikes for Pride Month

3:33 PM EDT on May 31, 2024

A row of parked Bluebikes showing a rainbow-themed Pride decorations on the rear fenders and downtube of each bike.

Photo by Billie Weiss,courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Editor's note: the following brief is adapted from a Bluebikes press release.

In celebration of Pride Month this June, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the title sponsor of the region's bikesharing system, is releasing 100 rainbow-themed Bluebikes.

The "Proud Bikes," available in both pedal and e-bike formats, will be available throughout the system's 13 municipalities and will be showcased in the Boston Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8.

Additionally, Blue Cross says that it will donate $1 to Fenway Health for every ride taken on a Pride-themed pedal or e-bike in June, up to $10,000.

Fenway Health is dedicated to enhancing the health and wellbeing of the LGBTQIA+ community and all diverse communities through innovative, equitable, and accessible health care, supportive services, and transformative research and education.

“Blue Cross is deeply committed to building a health care ecosystem centered on diversity and inclusivity,” "As we reintroduce our 'Proud Bikes’ into the Bluebikes system for the fifth year in a row, we are thrilled to support communities coming together to champion LGBTQIA+ rights. This initiative enhances the visibility of this important movement and actively contributes to Fenway Health's crucial work in ensuring equitable health care access and gender affirming care."

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Pedal Politically

May 31, 2024
Vision Zero

Thousands of Drivers Caught On Camera Passing Stopped School Buses In Peabody

But under current state law, it's still illegal for cities and towns to issue fines to the drivers caught putting kids' lives at risk.

May 30, 2024
Accessibility

Washington Pledges $68 Million for Green Line Accessibility Upgrades

May 28, 2024
See all posts