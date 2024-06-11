Watch: Can You Put a Price on Congestion in Boston?

This livestream will begin at noon on Monday.

After years of advocacy and planning, the Board of NYC's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) had, until recently, been poised to implement the city's congestion pricing program, which would have helped the city finance major upgrades to its transit system.

Join StreetsblogMASS and GBH Forum Network on June 10 at the Boston Public Library for a panel discussion on congestion pricing. Should we consider congestion pricing in Massachusetts? What can we learn from New York? Is this an opportunity to spur investment in transit, put Massachusetts back on track to meet our climate goals, and create a more equitable region? How will Massachusetts be able to deal with any adverse impacts other cities have encountered?

StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil will moderate a conversation with Boston Globe reporter Taylor Dolven, New York City journalist and StreetsblogNYC contributor John Surico, and Reggie Ramos, the Executive Director of Transportation for Massachusetts.

The event will be hosted at the GBH Studio in the Boston Public Library at 700 Boylston Street (next to the Boylston Green Line station). The conversation will also be broadcast live on YouTube, and later on the GBH Forum Network.