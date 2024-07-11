Skip to Content
Bikesharing

Streetfilms Test-Rides CargoB, Boston’s New Cargo Bikeshare

4:20 PM EDT on July 11, 2024

A CargoB cargo bike with a bright yellow bucket in front of the handlebars in the alley outside Aeronaut brewery with a brightly colored mural in the background

A CargoB bike parked in the alleyway outside Aeronaut brewery in Somerville at the April 2024 Bay State Bike Month kickoff event. Photo courtesy of CargoB.

On a recent family vacation in Boston, Clarence Eckerson, producer of Streetfilms, got a chance to try out CargoB, a new private bikesharing service for electric pedal-assist cargo bikes:

CargoB currently has their Urban Arrow bikes parked in Jamaica Plain in Boston, Winter Hill in Somerville, and near Porter Square in Cambridge, with more locations and bikes in the planning stages.

Dorothy Fennell, one of the system's co-founders, told StreetsblogMASS that the idea is to supplement the Bluebikes system with bikes that can handle a large load of groceries, a trip to the hardware store, or picking up the kids from school.

To rent a bike, users download the app from the Apple or Google Play stores, sign up for an account, and see which bikes are available.

Rates are comparable to the non-member prices for electric Bluebikes: 25 cents per minute, or $15 per hour.

"We have folks who were out Memorial Day weekend buying barbecue grills and moving air conditioning units. People use them to take their dogs to the park, go on grocery runs, pick up Facebook Marketplace purchases," said Fennell.

"You’ll see us out at events all summer. Come take a test ride and kick the tires," she added.

Learn more at rideCargoB.com.

