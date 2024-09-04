Challenger On Track to Defeat Riverbend Park Antagonist Marjorie Decker In Cambridge State House Race

In what would be a rare defeat for an entrenched State House incumbent, Evan MacKay has declared victory in their primary challenge against Cambridge state Representative Marjorie Decker, familiar to StreetsblogMASS readers for her machinations to curtail park access in favor of highway traffic on the city's riverfront.

MacKay leads Decker by 40 votes, according to preliminary results from the Associated Press, out of 6,668 ballots counted so far in yesterday's primary election for the 25th Middlesex district.

That margin is slim enough that it may trigger an automatic recount. However, the margin is also large enough that a reversal is extremely unlikely.

In a nationwide analysis of nearly 7,000 statewide elections, FairVote, a nonpartisan ranked-choice-voting advocacy organization, found only three instances where a recount triggered a reversal in the initial result. In all three cases, the initial margin between candidates was under 0.06 percent – ten times smaller than MacKay's apparent lead over Decker.

Accountability, transparency were key campaign issues

MacKay made government accountability and transparency key issues in their campaign, focusing in particular on Rep. Decker's efforts to keep State House committee votes hidden from the public.

For voters focused on safer streets, Rep. Decker's opposition to more transparency on Beacon Hill recalled her murky role in the state's decision to cancel popular car-free Saturdays on Memorial Drive in Cambridge last year.

Decker told a number of her park-supporting constituents that she was not lobbying against the Saturday park events.

But after a February meeting between the Cambridge State House delegation and officials in the Healey administration, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper wrote to her boss that "Rep. Decker... was opposed to the park and she hoped none of her colleagues would attempt to force this on her district."

In the runup to Tuesday's primary, other constituents came forward with similar stories.

In a letter distributed by the Cambridge Bicycle Safety organization, Cambridge resident Gleb Bahmutov recalled a public meeting where Rep. Decker opposed a 2022 safety project that installed a protected bikeway on Garden Street west of Harvard Square.

"I live close to Garden Street and was really happy to see it converted to a one-way street with safe separated bike lanes," wrote Bahmutov. "Cambridge’s transportation department held at least four meetings, posted signs, and mailed flyers to engage the community... However, at a follow-up meeting, Rep. Decker’s aggressive and disrespectful behavior was shocking. She angrily denounced the Garden Street conversion and dismissed the city staff and residents who supported it."

Separate plans to rebuild a segment of Memorial Drive in a smaller footprint through the the 25th Middlesex district, with fewer car lanes and more space for parkland, have also been delayed for several years without explanation from DCR officials.

Decker's former Chief of Staff loses primary challenge

In neighboring Somerville, Decker's former Chief of Staff, Kathleen Hornby, attempted to challenge incumbent Rep. Erika Uyterhoeven, but lost by a wide margin with only 31 percent of the vote.

Hornby served as Decker's Chief of Staff during last year's Riverbend Park fiasco. In that role, Hornby helped coordinate last year's in-person meetings between Decker and officials with the Healey administration.

That race, too, was a sort of proxy battle between the state's Democratic establishment and reformers, like Uyterhoeven, who have been agitating for more daylight in the shadowy back rooms of the State House.