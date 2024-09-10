After 9-Month Delay, Worcester Council Will Vote On Safer Speed Limits Tonight

After months of delay, two ordinances that would introduce safer speed limits across Worcester will finally get a vote before the full City Council this week, after a bloody summer that prompted the city's leadership to declare a "traffic violence crisis" on the city's streets.

The proposed ordinance would establish a citywide default 25 mph speed limit on most of Worcester's streets, with the exception of a few state-controlled highways.

Another element of the proposed ordinance would let the city establish a 20 mph speed limit in designated high-risk "safety zones," which could include streets near parks and playgrounds, schools, senior centers, and hospitals.

The changes proposals seek to address one of the key risk-factors in violent crashes. A pedestrian who gets hit by a car traveling 25 mph is likely to survive, but a pedestrian hit by a car going 40 mph is overwhelmingly likely to die.

66 other cities and towns across the Commonwealth – including Boston, Springfield, and Cambridge – have already adopted a similar citywide 25 mph speed limit; Worcester is by far the largest city in the state that has not yet done so.

A long wait and a deadly summer

Worcester City Manager Eric Batista introduced the proposals to manage reckless speeding on the city's streets at the end of 2023.

Last December, the Worcester City Council referred the matter to the city's Traffic and Parking Committee, chaired by City Councilor Donna Colorio, who went on to postpone action on the item repeatedly.

A screenshot from the City of Worcester's Traffic and Parking Committee's list of unfinished business illustrates how the committee's chair, Councilor Donna Colorio, has repeatedly postponed action on the city's speed limit reforms.

While the city waited for Colorio to act, the city's pattern of lethal crashes continued.

A driver struck and killed Gianna Rose Simoncini, a 13-year-old girl, at the beginning of the summer; a month later, another speeding driver shattered the skull of 13-year-old Ayun Leet and put her into a coma for weeks.

At the end of August, City Councilor Etel Haxhiaj called out her colleagues' lack of action as "shameful and neglectful."

"This body has neglected these children. I don't take my job lightly. I don't take my job lightly as a mother, and I don't take my job lightly as a City Councilor," said Councilor Haxhiaj.

On September 4, in the Council's first Traffic and Parking Committee meeting since June, Councilor Colorio finally announced that she would endorse the speed limit reforms and allow the ordinance to go back to the full City Council for a final vote.

Advocates plan rally ahead of tonight's vote

That vote should happen tonight, when the full City Council takes up a resolution to accept the committee's recommendation and enact the proposed ordinance changes during its regular meeting (it's item 11a on the agenda).

Over the weekend, the WalkBike Worcester organization emailed members to ask for "a strong showing" in Council chambers tonight to get the measure across the finish line.

The group is planning to host a rally at City Hall at 6 p.m., shortly before the Council begins its meeting at 6:30.