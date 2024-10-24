Skip to Content
MBTA

Orange Line Takes A Break This Weekend For Additional Track Work

7:57 AM EDT on October 24, 2024

A diagram shows alternative MBTA service during the weekend of Oct. 26 and 27 when the Orange Line will be closed north of Ruggles. From Ruggles to South Station in the center, and from Oak Grove and Malden Center to to North Station on the right side of the diagram, commuter rail service is shown as a purple line. Shuttle buses, shown as a dotted black line, will run between Ruggles, Back Bay, and Boylston on the Green Line, and on Orange Line stations from North Station to Oak Grove.

Alternative Orange Line service for the weekend of Oct. 26-27, 2024. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The T will run shuttle buses to replace Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Ruggles this weekend, Oct. 26 and 27.

During the following work week, from Monday Oct. 28 through Friday Nov. 1, the Orange Line will have regular service between Forest Hills and North Station, but bus shuttles will replace the subway north of North Station to Oak Grove.

For this weekend, the MBTA encourages riders to use the commuter rail for fare-free service between Oak Grove, Malden Center, and North Station.

Between Ruggles and downtown Boston, riders can also ride several commuter rail lines fare-free between Forest Hills, Ruggles, Back Bay, and South Station.

Additionally, shuttle buses and accessible vans will connect closed Orange Line stations to the Green Line on either side of downtown Boston. One shuttle route will connect Ruggles, Mass. Ave., and the Back Bay stations to the Copley Green Line stop, and a second shuttle route will run from North Station to the end of the line in Oak Grove.

After a 10-day closure on the southern end of the Orange Line last week, only 9 slow zones remain on the line, and all of them are located north of the Assembly station in Medford and Malden. The MBTA expects to address all of those remaining slow zones on the Orange Line during this week's closure.

