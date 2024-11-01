Skip to Content
Wu Admin Expands Open Newbury Events Into December

4:28 PM EDT on November 1, 2024

Bostonians enjoy a car-free Newbury Street for an Open Newbury event in September 2017. Photo courtesy of the LivableStreets Alliance.

Editor's note: the following is a lightly-edited adaptation of a City of Boston press release.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Friday that the City of Boston will host two additional Open Newbury events in December to help attract more holiday shoppers to Back Bay.

Open Newbury events, which have typically been held in the summer months, shut down Newbury Street to motor vehicle traffic in order to give more space to pedestrians along the mile-long, eight-block shopping district between Berkeley Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

In the summer of 2024, Open Newbury events ran weekly on every Sunday between June 30 and September 1.

“I am thrilled to present the holiday edition of Open Newbury to Back Bay this winter for all of our residents to enjoy,” said Mayor Michelle Wu in a press release issued Friday. “The tradition of Open Newbury that we enjoy during the summer brings so much opportunity for community gathering and economic growth for our small businesses. I am looking forward to seeing the city gather together again for Open Newbury this holiday season.”

Newbury Street from Berkeley Street to Massachusetts Avenue will be closed to motorized traffic between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday December 1 and Sunday December 8.

In case of inclement weather, a makeup date will be held on December 15.

“Introducing Open Newbury to the winter season brings together two traditions: the excitement of holiday markets and the experience of exploring one of Boston’s most vibrant streets from a fresh perspective, free from cars,” said Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Chief of Streets. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the local business community, who have made Newbury Street such an iconic part of Boston.”

“Open Newbury is a great way to bring the entire city together – the quintessential holiday stroll,” said Lisa Shah, Owner of LIT Boutique. “We are excited to welcome the community to our street on Sundays this December!”

Read More:

