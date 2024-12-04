Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Events

Transportation for Massachusetts Launching Webinar On Transportation Policy

10:56 AM EST on December 4, 2024

Transportation for Massachusetts (T4MA), a statewide coalition that advocates for better, more equitable transportation systems across the Commonwealth, is launching an online series of webinars to give people detailed knowledge of transportation history, funding, and policy.

An 20th century photo of a subway entering a tunnel near the Boston airport under a heading that reads "Peoples Caravan A Learning Series Digging Into Transportation Justice"

The organization says that the series is designed "to help new organizers, members of the community, and those interested in transportation work so that they can gain new knowledge and collaborate on how best to get decision-makers to advance transportation justice."

The series kicks off tonight with a two-hour webinar on the history of transportation projects and housing discrimination that promises to "uncover how segregation and redlining impact where we live and how we move."

Register for tonight's event here.

Three more webinars have been scheduled in December in January. Learn more here.

