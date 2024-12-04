Transportation for Massachusetts Launching Webinar On Transportation Policy

Transportation for Massachusetts (T4MA), a statewide coalition that advocates for better, more equitable transportation systems across the Commonwealth, is launching an online series of webinars to give people detailed knowledge of transportation history, funding, and policy.

The organization says that the series is designed "to help new organizers, members of the community, and those interested in transportation work so that they can gain new knowledge and collaborate on how best to get decision-makers to advance transportation justice."

The series kicks off tonight with a two-hour webinar on the history of transportation projects and housing discrimination that promises to "uncover how segregation and redlining impact where we live and how we move."

Register for tonight's event here.

Three more webinars have been scheduled in December in January. Learn more here.