Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Bicycling

Eyes On the Street: The New Western Ave. Bike Lanes

3:27 PM EST on December 6, 2024

Looking east along new Western Avenue bike lane, near Smith Playground. When the new building at right finishes construction, the other side of the street will have a more permanent sidewalk-level bike lane. Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobsen.

Button showing a stylized city skyline above the words "click here to donate"
StreetsblogMASS relies on the generous support of readers like you. Help us meet our year-end fundraising goals – give today!

Thanks to reader Emily Jacobsen for sharing these photos of the new bike lanes on Western Avenue, where City of Boston workers have been installing new flexible-post bollards over the past week.

"It is not quite complete, but it will be a total game changer for people commuting out of Watertown/Brighton," Jacobsen told StreetsblogMASS.

A truck passes a bike lane separated from the traffic lane by a row of plastic flexible-post bollards. The pavement is wet with falling snow, which is beginning to accumulate in the planting areas of the adjacent sidewalk.
The new Western Avenue bike lane, looking eastward from Leo Birmingham Parkway. Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobsen.
A map of the Allston and Brighton neighborhoods in Boston. Charles River runs near the top (north) edge of the map and Brookline is in the lower right (SE). The map highlights bike routes in the neighborhood and three streets are highlighted: Western Ave. near the top of the map, running parallel to the river, North Beacon St. near the center, running east to west, and Winship Street in the lower left.
A map highlighting new separated bike lane projects being installed in the Allston and Brighton neighborhoods of Boston in fall 2024.

As we've reported previously, this is one of three bike network improvements that the City of Boston has implemented in Allston and Brighton this fall (see map at right).

The new bike lanes replace little-used curbside parking lanes along Western Avenue. They also represent the first phase in the city's longer-range plans to transform the street into one where bikes and MBTA buses would both get physically separated, dedicated lanes.

A rider wearing a dayglo yellow jacket rides in a bike lane next to a construction site for a large multi-story lab office building.
Traffic on the new Western Avenue bike lanes, installed this fall by the City of Boston. Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobsen.

As part of that plan, the city's planning agency is requiring new developments along Western Avenue to reserve space for wider sidewalks, new bus stops, and more permanent, curb-protected bike lanes.

You can get a preview of what the future street will look like on the south side of Western Avenue between Riverdale and Everett Streets, where the developers of the new three-building lab complex pictured above have finished a new sidewalk with new trees and a sidewalk-level bikeway (but take note: Jacobsen reports that it still dead-ends in a construction site for now):

A sidewalk-level bike lane runs alongside a new sidewalk next to a new office building with a row of parked cars on the street to the left. A crane rises on the horizon in the distance.
A new multi-building lab development between has built out a curb-protected, sidewalk-level bike lane, along with wider sidewalks, on the eastbound side of Western Avenue between Everett and Riverside Streets. Photo courtesy of Emily Jacobsen.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Blinded By the Light

December 6, 2024
MassDOT

As Clock Ticks On Federal Funds, MassDOT Proposes Smaller ‘Early Action’ Project for Allston I-90

December 5, 2024
Events

Transportation for Massachusetts Launching Webinar On Transportation Policy

December 4, 2024
See all posts