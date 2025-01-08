Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Crashes

Pickup Truck Driver Kills Teen in Leominster

Footage of the homicide scene suggests that the killing occurred in a clearly-marked crosswalk next to a stop sign.

9:13 AM EST on January 8, 2025

A blue-eyed kid with dyed pink bangs and a helmet grins in a roller rink.

Ezra Millard of Leominster. Courtesy of Michelle Wright/GoFundMe.

A pickup truck owner struck and killed a young teenager near The Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster on Monday evening.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office identified the victim as 13-year-old Ezra Millard of Leominster.

In a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral expenses, family members described Millard as "an amazing kid, a straight-A student, with a love of art, music, and roller derby."

The killing occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday on Sack Boulevard in Leominster. 

Ezra’s father told reporters from WHDH that Ezra was meeting friends at the Taco Bell when the crash occurred.

Leominster Police say that the perpetrator was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado registered in Maine. Footage of the homicide scene from WHDH showed police with red biohazard disposal bags working in a clearly-marked crosswalk next to a stop sign.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office has filed no charges so far. Police say that the perpetrator remained at the scene after the killing.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Leominster and State Police Detectives.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Round Up 2024’s Transit Projects

January 8, 2025
Elections and Politics

Governor’s Task Force Has A Plan to Dodge the T’s Fiscal Crisis, But Only for the Short Term

"There will be no service cuts, no layoffs, and no fare increases" for the MBTA in the coming year, task force member Brian Kane told StreetsblogMASS.

January 7, 2025
Legislation

Last-Minute Legislating Puts Camera Enforcement Bills On Governor’s Desk

January 2, 2025
See all posts