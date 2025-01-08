Pickup Truck Driver Kills Teen in Leominster

A pickup truck owner struck and killed a young teenager near The Mall at Whitney Field in Leominster on Monday evening.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office identified the victim as 13-year-old Ezra Millard of Leominster.

In a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for funeral expenses, family members described Millard as "an amazing kid, a straight-A student, with a love of art, music, and roller derby."

The killing occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday on Sack Boulevard in Leominster.

Ezra’s father told reporters from WHDH that Ezra was meeting friends at the Taco Bell when the crash occurred.

Leominster Police say that the perpetrator was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado registered in Maine. Footage of the homicide scene from WHDH showed police with red biohazard disposal bags working in a clearly-marked crosswalk next to a stop sign.

The Worcester County District Attorney's Office has filed no charges so far. Police say that the perpetrator remained at the scene after the killing.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Leominster and State Police Detectives.