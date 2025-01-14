Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Legislation

Gov. Healey to Make ‘Major Announcement’ on Transport Funding

9:20 AM EST on January 14, 2025

A woman wearing a grey blazer speaks at a podium bearing the seal of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Behind her, a crowd of people in business suits, many of whom are smiling, listen. Behind them all is a steel canopy over a commuter rail platform.

Governor Healey (at podium) speaks at the MBTA’s Morton Street station in Mattapan on August 13, 2024 to celebrate the initiative to electrify the MBTA Fairmount Line.

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll will be in Worcester Tuesday morning to make "a major announcement related to transportation funding," according to the Governor's press office.

The Governor typically issues a proposal for the next fiscal year's state operating budget in January, so today's announcement could give us a preview of how the administration plans to address a $700 million hole in the MBTA's budget forecast for next year.

Numerous members of the Healey administration, including Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Administration and Finance Chief Matt Gorzkowicz, Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer, and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, are all expected to attend the event at Worcester's Union Station.

All those officials also served on the Governor's Transportation Funding Task Force, which convened for a final meeting last week but has still not delivered the final report that was due two weeks ago.

In another piece of preparation for the upcoming budget debate, the state's budget office also released its tax revenue estimates for the upcoming fiscal year late last week.

That forecast suggests that there will be a $650 million increase this year in funding for education and transportation programs from the "Fair Share Amendment," the state's new higher tax rate on incomes over $1 million, which took effect in 2023.

This story will be updated.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Are Psyched About Bikes

January 14, 2025
Promoted ArchivesElections and Politics

IT’S WORKING: Initial Data Show Congestion Pricing Has Stemmed The Tide of Years of Increasing Traffic

January 14, 2025

Support StreetsblogMASS

Our nonprofit journalism depends on readers like you.
MassDOT

Going Out With A Bang: Biden’s USDOT Pledges Funding to Infrastructure Projects Across Massachusetts

The largest grant award will fund the reconstruction of the McGrath Highway in Somerville as a narrower, grade-level boulevard.

January 13, 2025
Elections and Politics

How Massachusetts Funds Transit (Not Just the T)

A guide to how Massachusetts state government finances public transit service across the Commonwealth.

January 10, 2025
See all posts