Gov. Healey to Make ‘Major Announcement’ on Transport Funding

Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll will be in Worcester Tuesday morning to make "a major announcement related to transportation funding," according to the Governor's press office.

The Governor typically issues a proposal for the next fiscal year's state operating budget in January, so today's announcement could give us a preview of how the administration plans to address a $700 million hole in the MBTA's budget forecast for next year.

Numerous members of the Healey administration, including Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, Administration and Finance Chief Matt Gorzkowicz, Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, Climate Chief Melissa Hoffer, and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng, are all expected to attend the event at Worcester's Union Station.

All those officials also served on the Governor's Transportation Funding Task Force, which convened for a final meeting last week but has still not delivered the final report that was due two weeks ago.

In another piece of preparation for the upcoming budget debate, the state's budget office also released its tax revenue estimates for the upcoming fiscal year late last week.

That forecast suggests that there will be a $650 million increase this year in funding for education and transportation programs from the "Fair Share Amendment," the state's new higher tax rate on incomes over $1 million, which took effect in 2023.

This story will be updated.