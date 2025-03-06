Registration Opens for Youth Bike Summit in Roxbury

Editor's note: the following article is an edited version of a press release from the Youth Bike Summit's organizers.

Organizers have opened up event registration for this year's Youth Bike Summit, which is coming to Roxbury Community College from May 30 to June 1.

The Youth Bike Summit is an annual three-day event that convenes hundreds of leaders and advocates from across the country for workshops and group rides. This will be the first time the Summit comes to Massachusetts, thanks to organizers from two local nonprofits – the Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition and Bikes Not Bombs.

According to a press release from the event's organizers, the 2025 summit will focus on “Biking and Beyond”, and discuss how young people are not only advocating for cycling, but also leading the charge for broader sustainable transportation solutions.

Organizers are still seeking workshop proposals from young leaders who are passionate about cycling and transportation advocacy. Submit your proposal by April 1, 2025.

Currently planned youth-led workshops on the agenda for the weekend include:

A tour of the Bikes Not Bombs hub in Jamaica Plain

A mobile tour and history of Boston’s Southwest Corridor Park

Intro to Bike Mechanics —learn the basics of keeping a bike in top shape

Safe School Zones in Boston —exploring how young advocates are making streets safer

Careers in Transportation—a look at job opportunities in biking and transit

For those traveling to Boston, attendees have the option to stay in Emerson College dorms, providing a convenient and immersive summit experience.

The 2025 Youth Bike Summit is made possible through partnerships with Emerson College, Roxbury Community College, Boston Children’s Hospital, HubLuv, the Lawson Valentine Foundation, and the League of American Bicyclists (editor's note: HubLuv is also a major funder supporter of StreetsblogMASS).