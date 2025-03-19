Driver Kills Pedestrian Near Chestnut Hill Mall In Newton

On Tuesday morning, a driver drove into and killed a pedestrian on Boylston Street (Route 9) in Newton at the entrance to the Shops At Chestnut Hill.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS that a State Trooper witnessed the crash, and stopped to render aid, but the victim sustained fatal injuries.

The driver who perpetrated the crash reportedly remained on scene. Police declined to tell StreetsblogMASS whether they will face any charges. The victim has not yet been identified.

The intersection where the crash occurred features two offset driveway entrances to different shopping centers on either side of Route 9, controlled by a traffic signal. A crosswalk in the middle of the intersection, between the two driveways, crosses 6 lanes of traffic on Route 9.