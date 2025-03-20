First Week of South Coast Rail Service Will Be Fare-Free

The MBTA's new New Bedford/Fall River regional rail line, which opens next Monday morning, will offer fare-free service from opening day until the end of March, and will continue to offer fare-free rides every weekend in April.

For other times, the T has also started selling tickets for the Fall River/New Bedford Commuter Rail Line on its mTicket mobile ticketing app.

"We are so excited to be on the South Coast on Monday to celebrate the launch of rail service for these communities,” said Governor Maura Healey in a press statement issued Thursday morning. “We’re proud to now be offering free service all day, every day on the Fall River/New Bedford Line through the end of March to express our gratitude to the community, and encourage residents to take the train.”

Governor Healey and senior officials from her administration are also planning to visit the south coast on Monday morning to celebrate the new transit line's grand opening.

Governor Healey and General Manager Eng plan to ride the northbound 10:38 a.m. train from Fall River to East Taunton, where they'll meet Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and MassDOT Secretary Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt, who plan to catch the 10:43 a.m. train from New Bedford.

At the new East Taunton station, the administration will host a celebratory press conference at 11:30 a.m.