Watch: ‘The 15-Minute City’ Discussion Featuring Carlos Moreno and Jim Aloisi

Last month, StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil moderated a discussion on the "15-Minute City," an emerging planning principle that reduces transportation costs and congestion by allowing more jobs and services to locate in the same neighborhoods where people live, for the GBH Forum Network.

The conversation featured Carlos Moreno, is a Franco-Colombian urban planner and professor at the IAE Paris Sorbonne, who pioneered the award-winning concept of the “15-Minute City," and Jim Aloisi, a lecturer on Urban Transportation Planning and Policy at MIT and a former Transportation Secretary of Massachusetts.

We discuss the concept of a 15-minute neighborhood, why it's become so rare in Massachusetts, how to reorganize our economic systems to support more neighborhood-scale businesses and services, and how Paris (Moreno's hometown) managed backlash from drivers as it transformed its streets to favor bikes, pedestrians, and buses.

A special thanks to Transportation for Massachusetts for their help organizing the event. Watch the conversation here: