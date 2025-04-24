Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Events

Watch: ‘The 15-Minute City’ Discussion Featuring Carlos Moreno and Jim Aloisi

1:50 PM EDT on April 24, 2025

Promo card image for "Putting people first: the 15-minute city" event with small headshots of speakers Carlos Moreno and Jim Aloisi.

Last month, StreetsblogMASS editor Christian MilNeil moderated a discussion on the "15-Minute City," an emerging planning principle that reduces transportation costs and congestion by allowing more jobs and services to locate in the same neighborhoods where people live, for the GBH Forum Network.

The conversation featured Carlos Moreno, is a Franco-Colombian urban planner and professor at the IAE Paris Sorbonne, who pioneered the award-winning concept of the “15-Minute City," and Jim Aloisi, a lecturer on Urban Transportation Planning and Policy at MIT and a former Transportation Secretary of Massachusetts.

We discuss the concept of a 15-minute neighborhood, why it's become so rare in Massachusetts, how to reorganize our economic systems to support more neighborhood-scale businesses and services, and how Paris (Moreno's hometown) managed backlash from drivers as it transformed its streets to favor bikes, pedestrians, and buses.

A special thanks to Transportation for Massachusetts for their help organizing the event. Watch the conversation here:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Thursday’s Headlines, Big and Small

April 24, 2025
DCR

DCR Proposes A Six-Lane Riverfront Highway For Its Brighton ‘Park’

The state's parks agency maintains numerous riverfront highways in the Boston region that contribute to the region's air pollution and congestion by subsidizing suburban car commuters to drive into downtown Boston.

April 23, 2025
Street Design

Boston’s Chief of Streets Reminds Business Leaders That ‘Our Roads Are Not Getting Bigger’

The city's business leaders have convened for a series of talks on Boston's transportation challenges, which impede the region's growth.

April 22, 2025
See all posts