Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
Events

Wednesday: ‘Rides of Silence’ Will Commemorate Victims of Traffic Violence in Boston, Westfield, and Dartmouth

6:08 PM EDT on May 20, 2025

On Wednesday, family members and safety advocates all over the world will gather to memorialize victims of traffic violence in 2024 for the International Ride of Silence.

Organizers in Massachusetts are planning at least three events.

One, in Dartmouth, is being organized by the father of Eric Hunt, who was killed by a driver in 2010 (1987-2010) while riding his bicycle in Boston.

The easy 8-mile ride on flat terrain will begin at 6:45 p.m. from Dartmouth High School at 555 Bakerville Road.

Flyer for Gracie's Ride – May 21 at 6 pm Hood Milk Plaza Seaport, Memorial: 6:30 to 7:30; Ride: 7:30 to 9 pm, with a black-and-white image of a group bike ride on a city street.

In Boston, the Boston Cyclists Union, MassBike, and WalkMassachusetts are hosting a ride in honor of Gracie Gancheva, who was killed by a driver while she was walking with her family near the Boston Children's Museum.

"Gracie's Ride" will begin with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the Hood Milk Bottle Plaza in front of the Children's Museum.

At 7:30 p.m., the group will depart for a slow-paced, 6-mile group bike ride ride to visit several other sites where drivers have killed other pedestrians in Boston.

The ride will end on Memorial Drive near the B.U. Boathouse where a driver killed John Corcoran last fall on the Paul Dudley White Path.

RSVP for the Boston ride here.

Finally, in Westfield, another ride will begin at the Westfield Middle School at 7 p.m.

The planned route will then proceed west along West Silver St. and Western Ave., before turning around near Westfield State University.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

The Climate Emergency

Plunging Tesla Sales Undermine State’s EV-Focused Climate Strategy

The Massachusetts climate plan relies heavily on getting residents to buy new electric cars, but year-over-year Tesla sales in Massachusetts plunged by 30 percent in the first four months of 2025.

May 21, 2025
Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Have a System

May 21, 2025
Bicycling

Photos: Bike to Work Day 2025

Hundreds of commuters – and quite a few people who joined the ride just for fun – joined convoys from all around the region to converge at City Hall Plaza before the workday began Friday morning.

May 16, 2025
Elections and Politics

Chamber of Commerce Lobbies Mass. Senate to Fund the MBTA

"Even the significant resources proposed by the Governor are below the MBTA’s actual need," says Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce president James Rooney.

May 15, 2025
Amtrak

Western Mass. Amtrak Expansions Are Flush With Funding, But New Routes Won’t Debut ‘Til 2030s

Years of work remain before new Amtrak routes start rolling through Springfield to connect Boston, Albany, and New Haven.

May 14, 2025
See all posts