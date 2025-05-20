Wednesday: ‘Rides of Silence’ Will Commemorate Victims of Traffic Violence in Boston, Westfield, and Dartmouth

On Wednesday, family members and safety advocates all over the world will gather to memorialize victims of traffic violence in 2024 for the International Ride of Silence.

Organizers in Massachusetts are planning at least three events.

One, in Dartmouth, is being organized by the father of Eric Hunt, who was killed by a driver in 2010 (1987-2010) while riding his bicycle in Boston.

The easy 8-mile ride on flat terrain will begin at 6:45 p.m. from Dartmouth High School at 555 Bakerville Road.

In Boston, the Boston Cyclists Union, MassBike, and WalkMassachusetts are hosting a ride in honor of Gracie Gancheva, who was killed by a driver while she was walking with her family near the Boston Children's Museum.

"Gracie's Ride" will begin with a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the Hood Milk Bottle Plaza in front of the Children's Museum.

At 7:30 p.m., the group will depart for a slow-paced, 6-mile group bike ride ride to visit several other sites where drivers have killed other pedestrians in Boston.

The ride will end on Memorial Drive near the B.U. Boathouse where a driver killed John Corcoran last fall on the Paul Dudley White Path.

RSVP for the Boston ride here.

Finally, in Westfield, another ride will begin at the Westfield Middle School at 7 p.m.

The planned route will then proceed west along West Silver St. and Western Ave., before turning around near Westfield State University.