Elections and Politics

Live In Boston? Make A Plan to Vote In Today’s Preliminary Election

Mayoral challenger Josh Kraft has made his opposition to bike lanes a major theme in his multi-million dollar campaign against Mayor Michelle Wu.

8:35 AM EDT on September 9, 2025

Voters in Boston will go to the polls today to pick the final two candidates in the mayoral race and several City Council races.

In the mayoral race, Mayor Michelle Wu is facing off against Josh Kraft, who has spent millions of dollars of his family fortune making claims – without evidence – that bike lanes are to blame for “increased congestion.”

Two other candidates – Robert Cappucci and Domingos DaRosa – are also running.

There are also contested races with more than two candidates in Boston's districts 1, 2, 4, 5 and 7 City Council races, and for four at-large Council positions.

Today's preliminary election will eliminate all but the top two candidates in each race. Those finalists will then face off in the final election in November.

You can register or update an existing voter registration with the Massachusetts Secretary of State's website.

