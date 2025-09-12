Driver Kills Bedford Father Near Minuteman Bikeway

Last weekend, a driver struck and killed Michael Tecci, a Bedford father of two, while he was exercising near Depot Park at the end of the Minuteman Bikeway.

Michael Tecci

According to a press release from the Bedford town police department, first responders responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at approximately 6:06 a.m. on Sunday morning, near the intersection of South Road and Loomis Street.

When they arrived, they found Tecci suffering from serious injuries. EMTs transported him to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, where he later died.

In an obituary published in the Bedford Citizen on Tuesday, family members described Tecci as a devoted husband, father, mentor, and coach.

"His children were his pride and joy, a source of immense love and laughter. He cherished every moment spent with them, always making sure they felt secure and loved," according to the obituary.

Police say the suspected perpetrator remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators in the aftermath of the crash.

StreetsblogMASS reached out to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office to learn whether the suspect has been identified or is facing any charges. This story will be updated when we receive a response.

Crash scene located at the end of Minuteman Bikeway

The intersection of South Road and Loomis Street is located in Bedford Center. It's an intersection that gets significant bike and pedestrian traffic, thanks to its proximity to Depot Park and the northern terminus of the Minuteman Bikeway.

State crash records indicate that it's a relatively quiet intersection, with only four other reported crashes since 2018, including one injury-causing crash in October 2024.

Bedford has a town-wide 25 mph speed limit, and all four legs of the intersection are clearly marked with crosswalks.

The intersection is also part of a short gap between the Minuteman and Bedford's Narrow Gauge Rail Trail, which extends northward over the Billerica town line.