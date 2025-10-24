Skip to Content
Trails

Park Renovations Prompt Mass. Central Rail Trail Detours In Cambridge

The city's renovation of Linear Park between Alewife and Davis Square will close a popular shared-use path for several months.

2:43 PM EDT on October 24, 2025

A map highlighting detour routes around a closure of the Linear Park in Cambridge. Davis Sq. is on the right edge of the map; Alewife is on the left. A blue line representing the pedestrian detour route follows Dudley St. from Alewife to Mass. Ave., then Kingston St. north of Mass. Ave. Pink lines for bike detour routes follow Dudley St. for eastbound traffic and Harvey St. for westbound traffic.

Detour routes for the Linear Park closure starting Oct. 27, 2025. Courtesy of the City of Cambridge.

Starting on Monday, Oct. 27, the City of Cambridge's renovation of Linear Park will shut down a segment of the Mass. Central Rail Trail between Alewife and Davis Square, requiring detours for bike riders and pedestrians traveling in North Cambridge.

During the closure, pedestrians are encouraged to use Dudley Street, Shea Road, and Kingston Street to access the Community Path to Davis Square in Somerville (see map above).

Bicycle users will have more complicated detour routes along the neighborhood's one-way streets.

Bicyclists should note that Cambridge will reverse the one-way flow on Dudley Street from Cedar St. to Mass. Ave. during the construction work: motor vehicles and cyclists on that segment of Dudley will travel eastbound towards Mass. Ave.

Because the entire park will be closed, including most of its connections to side streets, there will also be a detour route for north-south traffic, via Clifton and Harvey Streets (a pedestrian connection to Whittemore Avenue will remain open during the work).

Improvements include wider paths and increased landscaping

When the work is complete, sometime in spring 2026, trail users will be able to enjoy a wider path with improved park amenities.

The current design of Linear Park dates to 1985, when the MBTA built it above its new Red Line extension subway tunnel to Alewife.

The upcoming renovation project aims to rehabilitate the park's 40-year-old infrastructure, fix drainage issues, add more park amenities like benches and new tree plantings, and widen the path to meet modern accessibility standards.

A rendering of people running and walking along a paved shared-use path lined with boulders and curving gently under a canopy of mature deciduous trees.
A rendering of proposed renovations to Linear Park in Cambridge, part of the Mass. Central Rail Trail. Park renovations will install new lighting, improve drainage, add new plantings, and widen the park's shared-use path to accommodate growing bike and pedestrian traffic. Courtesy of the City of Cambridge.

More details about the park renovation plans are available on the City of Cambridge's website.

Neighbors' lawsuit delayed work

Cambridge had intended to begin the work earlier this summer, but just before construction began, a small group of neighbors filed a lawsuit against the city and sought a restraining order from the courts to prevent the city from proceeding with the renovations.

In September, Superior Court judge Sarah Weyland Ellis rejected the plaintiffs' requests, writing that "granting the Plaintiffs injunctive relief would negatively impact the public by delaying the installation of vital safety improvements and amenities."

After a few weeks to re-coordinate schedules between the city and its contractor, work began earlier this week with the staging of work areas in advance of the full park closure that begins on October 27.

