Week-Long Green Line D Branch Closure Begins Friday Night

Editor's note: The following is an edited version of an MBTA press release.
The MBTA is suspending Green Line service between Kenmore and Riverside starting 8 pm Friday through October 31 to install new Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure.
When complete, GLTPS will combine vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions and incorporate speed enforcement for Green Line trains.
During the closure, the T will provide free and accessible shuttles between Riverside and Kenmore, including a limited-stop express shuttle route:
- Express Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside, Woodland, Waban, Eliot, Newton Highlands, and then run express to Copley.
- Local Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside and Kenmore except Beaconsfield.
- There will be no shuttle service at Beaconsfield. Riders are encouraged to travel instead to Dean Road on the C Branch, which is less than a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk).
- Accessible van service will be available at Beaconsfield, Reservoir, Dean Road (on the C branch), and Washington Square (on the C branch). Riders should see station personnel to request this service.
- Riders may change between the Express and Local shuttle routes at Newton Highlands.
- Riders who typically board or disembark at Reservoir are encouraged to instead consider traveling to Cleveland Circle on the C Branch, which is less than a tenth of a mile away (or a two-minute walk).
Riders using shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time for their trips. The T estimates that a trip between Government Center and Riverside could be an additional 30 to 45 minutes longer during this week's closure.