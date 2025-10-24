Skip to Content
MBTA

Week-Long Green Line D Branch Closure Begins Friday Night

3:06 PM EDT on October 24, 2025

A strip map of the MBTA Green Line D branch with a dotted black line representing shuttle service to all stops between Riverside and Kenmore, except Beaconsfield, which is represented as a red X with no shuttle service. A parallel green dashed line represents an express shuttle route between Newton Highlands near the center of the map and Copley on the right edge.

Alternative transit service during the Oct. 24-31, 2025 closure of the Green Line D Branch. Courtesy of the MBTA.

Editor's note: The following is an edited version of an MBTA press release.

The MBTA is suspending Green Line service between Kenmore and Riverside starting 8 pm Friday through October 31 to install new Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure.

When complete, GLTPS will combine vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions and incorporate speed enforcement for Green Line trains.

During the closure, the T will provide free and accessible shuttles between Riverside and Kenmore, including a limited-stop express shuttle route:

  • Express Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside, Woodland, Waban, Eliot, Newton Highlands, and then run express to Copley.       
  • Local Shuttle: Shuttle buses will make all stops between Riverside and Kenmore except Beaconsfield.       
  • There will be no shuttle service at Beaconsfield. Riders are encouraged to travel instead to Dean Road on the C Branch, which is less than a quarter mile away (or about a four-minute walk).      
  • Riders may change between the Express and Local shuttle routes at Newton Highlands.       
  • Riders who typically board or disembark at Reservoir are encouraged to instead consider traveling to Cleveland Circle on the C Branch, which is less than a tenth of a mile away (or a two-minute walk).       

Riders using shuttles buses should budget ample extra travel time for their trips. The T estimates that a trip between Government Center and Riverside could be an additional 30 to 45 minutes longer during this week's closure.

