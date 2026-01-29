Skip to Content
Regional Transit Authorities

Link413 Launches Three New Bus Routes Linking North Adams, Pittsfield, Greenfield, and Northampton

2:34 PM EST on January 29, 2026

A coach bus with a headsign reading "904 Pittsfield TC" and a logo that says "Link413" drives down the main street of a small city on a sunny winter morning.

The inaugural run of the Route 904 Link413 bus route drives down Main Street past Northampton City Hall on its way to Pittsfield on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. Photo courtesy of the PVTA.

The new "Link413" service – named for the western Massachusetts area code – has officially launched its three new long-distance bus routes across the Berkshire Mountains to link three different Regional Transit Authority service areas.

Link413 is a collaboration of the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (RTA), based in Pittsfield, the Franklin RTA, based in Greenfield, and the Pioneer Valley RTA, which has hubs in Springfield, Amherst, and Northampton.

The three agencies have procured new new longer-distance coach buses for the new routes. The buses are ADA accessible, and include amenities like comfortable high-back seats, power outlets, and onboard wi-fi.

A bus route map showing three routes labelled 901, 903, and 904, overlaid on a map of western Massachusetts. The 901 runs north-south between North Adams and Pittsfield. The 903 and 901 run on twisting east-west routes following state highways; the 904 runs from Northampton (in lower left of the map) to Pittsfield, and the 903 runs from Greenfield (at upper left) to Adams and North Adams (at upper right). A caption on the left reads "Link 413 system map: Route 901 - Pittsfield - North Adams - Providing service to Pittsfield, Adams, and North Adams. Connections are available to BRTA local bus routes, Amtrak, and intercity bus services. - 903 - North Adams - Greenfield - Providing service to North Adams, Savoy, Plainfield, Ashfield, Charlemont, and Greenfield. Connections are available to FRTA, PVTA, and BRTA local bus routes, Amtrak, and intercity bus services. 904 - Pittsfield - Northampton - Providing service to Pittsfield, Dalton, Windsor, Cummington, Goshen, Williamsburg, and Northampton. Connections are available to BRTA and PVTA local bus routes, Amtrak, and intercity bus services.
A map of the new Link413 long-distance bus routes in western Massachusetts.

Three routes are now operating (view the schedules here):

The 901 is an express service between Pittsfield and North Adams, parallel to the Berkshire RTA's existing 1 bus, but with a shorter 45 min. one-way trip time. It will operate with one morning departure and one afternoon/evening departure in each direction.

The 903 connects North Adams and Greenfield, with stops in Adams, Savoy, Plainfield, Ashfield, and Charlemont, and an estimated 90-minute one-way trip time. It will offer two morning departures and two afternoon/evening departures in each direction.

The 904 connects Pittsfield and Northampton, with stops in Dalton, Windsor, Cummington, Goshen, and Williamsburg, with an estimated 90 minute trip time. It will offer two morning departures and two afternoon/evening departures in each direction.

These new routes will also bring scheduled public transit service to a number of small Berkshire hill towns – including Windsor, Savoy, Plainfield, Ashfield, Cummington, and Goshen – that previously didn't have any.

Tickets cost $10 per trip, or $5 for qualified reduced-fare riders (for customers 60 years old or older, who have a Statewide Access Pass, or carry a Medicare Card). Rides are free for children under 5 and for customers with a Massachusetts Commission for the Blind ID Card.

Riders can pay fares with cash or with the MassDOT "BusPlus" ticketing app.

Read More:

