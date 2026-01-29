Link413 Launches Three New Bus Routes Linking North Adams, Pittsfield, Greenfield, and Northampton

The new "Link413" service – named for the western Massachusetts area code – has officially launched its three new long-distance bus routes across the Berkshire Mountains to link three different Regional Transit Authority service areas.

Link413 is a collaboration of the Berkshire Regional Transit Authority (RTA), based in Pittsfield, the Franklin RTA, based in Greenfield, and the Pioneer Valley RTA, which has hubs in Springfield, Amherst, and Northampton.

The three agencies have procured new new longer-distance coach buses for the new routes. The buses are ADA accessible, and include amenities like comfortable high-back seats, power outlets, and onboard wi-fi.

A map of the new Link413 long-distance bus routes in western Massachusetts.

Three routes are now operating (view the schedules here):

The 901 is an express service between Pittsfield and North Adams, parallel to the Berkshire RTA's existing 1 bus, but with a shorter 45 min. one-way trip time. It will operate with one morning departure and one afternoon/evening departure in each direction.

The 903 connects North Adams and Greenfield, with stops in Adams, Savoy, Plainfield, Ashfield, and Charlemont, and an estimated 90-minute one-way trip time. It will offer two morning departures and two afternoon/evening departures in each direction.

The 904 connects Pittsfield and Northampton, with stops in Dalton, Windsor, Cummington, Goshen, and Williamsburg, with an estimated 90 minute trip time. It will offer two morning departures and two afternoon/evening departures in each direction.

These new routes will also bring scheduled public transit service to a number of small Berkshire hill towns – including Windsor, Savoy, Plainfield, Ashfield, Cummington, and Goshen – that previously didn't have any.

Tickets cost $10 per trip, or $5 for qualified reduced-fare riders (for customers 60 years old or older, who have a Statewide Access Pass, or carry a Medicare Card). Rides are free for children under 5 and for customers with a Massachusetts Commission for the Blind ID Card.

Riders can pay fares with cash or with the MassDOT "BusPlus" ticketing app.