Skip to Content
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Streetsblog Massachusetts home
Log In
MBTA

MBTA Begins 9-Day Orange Line Shutdown This Weekend

11:11 AM EST on February 27, 2026

A diagram of alternative transit service during a closure of the Orange Line. The map shows a dashed black line between Forest Hills and Back Bay station, indicating closed subway stations served by a free on-street bus shuttle route.

Orange Line service will be suspended between Back Bay and Forest Hills from February 28 until March 8.

The MBTA will close the southern end of the Orange Line south of Back Bay station for nine days to conduct signal upgrades and modernization work from Saturday, Feb. 28th through Sunday, March 8.

During the closure, the T will operate free shuttle buses to serve each stop between Back Bay and Forest Hills. The T warns riders to budget extra travel time if they plan to ride the bus shuttles, which could add up to 30 minutes to their regular commute between Forest Hills and downtown Boston.

Additionally, the T will offer free commuter rail service on the Needham, Providence/Stoughton, and Franklin Lines for trips between Forest Hills, Ruggles, and South Station.

In an press release for the closure, the T reported that its work to upgrade and modernize its subway signals "will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders."

More information is available at MBTA.com/OrangeLine.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USADaily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Take a Lot to Laugh, Take a Train to Cry

February 27, 2026

MBTA Teaming Up With Maryland to Procure New Battery-Electric Locomotives

February 25, 2026
Regional Transit Authorities

MBTA Restores Most Service, But Some South Coast Transit Authorities Remain Shut Down Wednesday

Bus routes in Attleboro, Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford remain shut down for Wednesday, while Brockton's transit authority plans to begin operating at noon.

February 25, 2026
Rail

Planned Springfield Station Expansion Anticipates More Amtrak Service in Western Mass.

February 24, 2026
MassDOT

MassDOT Awards $6.6 Million For Municipal ‘Complete Streets’ Projects

February 23, 2026
Transit

Transit Agencies Announce Cancelled, Reduced Service In Storm’s Aftermath

The Brockton RTA, SRTA in New Bedford and Fall River, GATRA in Attleboro and Taunton, and Cape Cod RTA have cancelled all bus service for Tuesday.

February 23, 2026
See all posts