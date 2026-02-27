MBTA Begins 9-Day Orange Line Shutdown This Weekend

The MBTA will close the southern end of the Orange Line south of Back Bay station for nine days to conduct signal upgrades and modernization work from Saturday, Feb. 28th through Sunday, March 8.

During the closure, the T will operate free shuttle buses to serve each stop between Back Bay and Forest Hills. The T warns riders to budget extra travel time if they plan to ride the bus shuttles, which could add up to 30 minutes to their regular commute between Forest Hills and downtown Boston.

Additionally, the T will offer free commuter rail service on the Needham, Providence/Stoughton, and Franklin Lines for trips between Forest Hills, Ruggles, and South Station.

In an press release for the closure, the T reported that its work to upgrade and modernize its subway signals "will significantly increase operational efficiency and improve scheduling reliability for riders."

More information is available at MBTA.com/OrangeLine.