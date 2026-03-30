Healey Admin. Announces Summer Fare Discounts, Including Free Fridays, on Commuter Rail System

Editor's note: This report is an edited version of an MBTA press release.

Governor Maura Healey visited North Station this morning alongside Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and the MBTA's General Manager Phillip Eng to announced a series of summer fare promotions, including fare-free Fridays and half-price monthly passes, for the commuter rail system.

“We want to make using public transportation easier and more affordable for people – for our regular commuters, for residents going out to local businesses and restaurants, and for everyone who will be enjoying the exciting special events we have going on this summer,” the governor said.

The promotions include:

Free Summer Fridays: All Commuter Rail service will be free on Fridays in June, July, and August 2026, including on Juneteenth and July 3. Regular fares will be in place for special event trains to Foxboro and the CapeFLYER.

50 percent off on monthly passes for commuter rail zones 1 through 10: Commuter Rail passes for June, July, and August 2026 will be half-price. This discount applies to full-fare and reduced-fare monthly passes for Zones 1 through 10, Interzone 1 through 10, and Commuter Ferry passes. Note that this discount will not apply to Zone 1A passes.

Weekend rides for monthly pass holders: Additionally, monthly passholders will also be able to use their passes on weekends to and from any zone. Zone 1 through 10 pass holders may travel through Zone 10, and Interzone pass holders may travel through Interzone 10. This does not apply to Zone 1A passes, or ferry service. Regular fares will apply for Foxboro event trains and the CapeFLYER.

Bring a friend for $1: Monthly pass holders may bring one companion on any weekend Commuter Rail trip for $1 each day. This offer is limited to one companion per pass holder. Regular fares will still apply for Foxboro event trains and the CapeFLYER.

The T is expecting a surge in regional rail ridership this summer when the region hosts 7 World Cup games.

The T is aiming to move up to 20,000 spectators between downtown Boston and Foxboro on each game day, with 14 trains – a significant portion of the regional rail system's passenger capacity.

The T expects to adjust commuter rail schedules in June and July, and other lines may see reduced rail service on game days.

In a press release, the T wrote that the agency "recognizes these temporary schedule changes may affect regular riders. These fare discounts are intended to offset those impacts, support regular riders, and encourage more people to choose transit during a busy summer season and beyond."