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Bicycling

Try Out Bike Commuting This Spring With ‘Guided Rides’ From A Better City

This spring, A Better City, a business organization focused on improving Boston's infrastructure, is bringing back its series of "guided rides" to coach novice bike commuters with the route-finding and riding skills they need to navigate the Boston region on a bike.
2:55 PM EDT on April 29, 2026
A large crowd of bike riders gathers on Commonwealth Avenue in Kenmore Square beneath the Citgo sign.
A convoy of bike commuters riding in from Allston and Brighton rolls through Kenmore Square for Bike to Work Day 2022.

This spring, A Better City, a business organization focused on improving Boston’s infrastructure, is bringing back its series of “guided rides” to coach novice bike commuters with the route-finding and riding skills they need to navigate the Boston region on a bike.

The rides will show users how to find and use some of the region’s new protected bikeways, how to connect to the MBTA’s transit network by bike, and how to stay safe while riding on the city’s streets.

This year’s series includes six mid-day rides around the Boston region. Some rides focus on an “urban loop” around downtown Boston, Kendall Square, Back Bay, and the South End, while others focus on key destinations like UMass Boston and the Charles River waterfront paths.

Space is limited; find dates and book a spot on one of the rides here.

Additionally, A Better City has assembled a playlist of informational bike commuting how-to videos and a library of regional bike route maps on its website.

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