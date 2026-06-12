Tow Truck Driver Kills Woman At 4-Way Stop In Worcester

A two truck driver is under investigation for striking and killing a woman at a four-way stop sign in the University Park neighborhood of Worcester on Wednesday morning.

Worcester Police report that they responded to a crash at approximately 10 a.m. on June 10 at the intersection of Canterbury and Grand Streets, a four-way stop marked with crosswalks on all four sides of the intersection.

Police found a female victim, later identifed as Van Thi Khanh Doan, a 39-year-old Worcester resident, with severe head and leg injuries.

Worcester Fire and EMS personnel pronounced her dead shortly after arriving.

After a preliminary investigation, police allege that a flatbed tow truck driver, who has not yet been identified, was turning left through the intersection when they struck Doan while she was in a crosswalk.

StreetsblogMASS reached out to Worcester Police on Friday afternoon to ask whether the suspected perpetrator in the homicide is being charged. We will update this story if they respond.

Canterbury and Grand Streets are both relatively narrow 2-lane streets lined with on-street parking, small businesses, several churches, and triple-decker apartment buildings.

The intersection of the two streets has a pizza shop on the northern corner, a package liquor store on the western corner, and a small grocery store on the southern corner.

MassDOT’s crash records database indicates that there have been 19 crashes within 100 feet of this intersection since the beginning of 2018.

Three of those crashes caused injuries to at least one victim, including a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in November 2021.