Skip to content
Vision Zero

Tow Truck Driver Kills Woman At 4-Way Stop In Worcester

A driver struck an killed Van Thi Khanh Doan, a 39-year-old Worcester resident, while she was crossing the street in a crosswalk.
3:22 PM EDT on June 12, 2026
A four-way stop of two city streets under a blue sky with a brightly-painted corner store to the left and a brick mill building visible in the distance.
The intersection of Grand and Canterbury Streets in Worcester. Courtesy of Google Street View.

A two truck driver is under investigation for striking and killing a woman at a four-way stop sign in the University Park neighborhood of Worcester on Wednesday morning.

Worcester Police report that they responded to a crash at approximately 10 a.m. on June 10 at the intersection of Canterbury and Grand Streets, a four-way stop marked with crosswalks on all four sides of the intersection.

Police found a female victim, later identifed as Van Thi Khanh Doan, a 39-year-old Worcester resident, with severe head and leg injuries.

Worcester Fire and EMS personnel pronounced her dead shortly after arriving.

After a preliminary investigation, police allege that a flatbed tow truck driver, who has not yet been identified, was turning left through the intersection when they struck Doan while she was in a crosswalk.

StreetsblogMASS reached out to Worcester Police on Friday afternoon to ask whether the suspected perpetrator in the homicide is being charged. We will update this story if they respond.

Canterbury and Grand Streets are both relatively narrow 2-lane streets lined with on-street parking, small businesses, several churches, and triple-decker apartment buildings.

The intersection of the two streets has a pizza shop on the northern corner, a package liquor store on the western corner, and a small grocery store on the southern corner.

MassDOT’s crash records database indicates that there have been 19 crashes within 100 feet of this intersection since the beginning of 2018.

Three of those crashes caused injuries to at least one victim, including a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in November 2021.

Share via Email Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Comment
Photo of Christian MilNeil
Christian MilNeil
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.

Read More:

Front page | Vision Zero

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USA |Daily headlines

Friday’s Headlines Are Still Dangerous

June 12, 2026
Elections and Politics

City Council Cuts $1.4 Million From Boston Transportation Dept. In Last-Minute Budget Debates

June 11, 2026
MBTA

Better Buses For Watertown? City and MBTA Plan Transit Improvements For Arsenal Street

June 11, 2026
Accessibility

The T Has Come a Long Way On Its Path to Accessibility – But Many Barriers Remain

June 9, 2026
Vision Zero

Deadly Lynnway Intersection Claims Its Second Victim This Year

June 8, 2026
See all posts