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Bicycling

Bike Month Begins: Find Group Rides, Events Near You

Today marks the beginning of National Bike Month, which includes dozens of rides and social events all across the Commonwealth.
10:40 AM EDT on May 1, 2026
A crowd of people with bikes mingles in a large brick plaza with Boston's City Hall in the background at right.
Hundreds of commuters convened in City Hall Plaza in downtown Boston for Bike to Work Day on the morning of Friday, May 16, 2025.

Today marks the beginning of National Bike Month, which includes dozens of rides and social events all across the Commonwealth.

Tomorrow at 4 p.m., MassBike will host their annual Bike Month kickoff celebration at the Roundhead Brewery in Hyde Park. Several group rides will converge on the event from various neighborhoods in Boston and Cambridge. Find details here.

MassBike also has a huge list of Bike Month events happening all over the state, including learn-to-bike-commute clinics, group rides, family bike festivals, free bike breakfasts along major bike routes, and educational workshops.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is also releasing free $20 Bluebikes credits.

Use code BCBSBIKEMONTH26 in the “rewards” menu option of the Bluebikes App, while supplies last.

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