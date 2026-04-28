You Can Blame Fossil Fuels for Delaying Northampton’s Main Street Renovation
A long-awaited project to widen sidewalks, improve public spaces, and install protected bike lanes along Main Street in downtown Northampton will have to wait one more year because Eversource, the local methane gas utility company, did not accurately record the locations of its underground pipes.
11:39 AM EDT on April 28, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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