War In Iran Is Now Draining $10 Million Every Day From Mass. Drivers’ Wallets
Gas prices continue to climb steadily in the wake of President Trump’s mercurial war against Iran, and as of this week, Massachusetts drivers are losing $10 million dollars a day to higher gas prices.
11:30 AM EDT on May 6, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Massachusetts
Green Line’s C Branch On Beacon Street Shuts Down for 12 Days, May 6 – 17
Two C branch stations in Brookline – Englewood and Tappan Street – will also have limited service until mid-July as part of the MBTA’s accessibility upgrade projects.
May 6, 2026
‘How Do We Remember to Remember Disabled People?’: Accessibility Is A Winter Weather Disaster
Cities must to a better job planning for winter storms so fewer disabled people are harmed either physically or socially.
May 6, 2026
Meet the NIMBY’s Toxic Cousin: the NOMS (Not On My Street)
Are neighborhood "car supremacists" taking over our community meetings — and what do we do about it?
May 6, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines Yearn to Breath Free
After declining for years, the smog-causing tailpipe pollutant ozone is becoming more of a problem again.
May 6, 2026
Advocates Call for Accountability From Boston’s Streets Cabinet As a Condition for Budget Approval
Amira Patterson of Transportation for Massachusetts asked for the city for a "transparent explanation of the criteria used in deciding which projects to pursue, re-evaluate, or scrap."
May 5, 2026