Red Line’s Ashmont, Mattapan Branch Closure Begins 6 P.M. Thursday
The Red Line's Ashmont Branch will take a 5-day break starting at 6 p.m. May 14, through Monday, May 18.
1:43 PM EDT on May 12, 2026
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