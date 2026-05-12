Red Line’s Ashmont, Mattapan Branch Closure Begins 6 P.M. Thursday

The MBTA is shutting down the Red Line Ashmont branch for a long weekend, starting 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, and continuing through Monday, May 18.

The Mattapan Line will also have a shorter suspension overlapping within the same period, starting 6 p.m. on Thursday and continuing through Saturday, May 16.

During these closures, the MBTA plans to finish its testing and commissioning work on the Red Line’s new signal system, which has been in the works since the end of 2018.

The new digital signals are expected to be more reliable than the aging analog equipment they’re replacing.

The T also plans to perform regular track maintenance work between Savin Hill and Fields Corner this weekend, and upgrade the Codman Yard Facility’s electrical substation, which powers the Mattapan Line.

During the closures, the T is promoting several alternative modes of travel in Dorchester and Mattapan: