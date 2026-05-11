The T’s New Electric Buses Will Still Belch Diesel Fumes For Winter Heat
The new buses' supplemental diesel heaters won't work nearly as hard as a typical diesel bus engine, but they're also not regulated by federal air quality regulations.
10:35 AM EDT on May 11, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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