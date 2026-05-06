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MBTA

Green Line’s C Branch On Beacon Street Shuts Down for 12 Days, May 6 – 17

Two C branch stations in Brookline – Englewood and Tappan Street – will also have limited service until mid-July as part of the MBTA’s accessibility upgrade projects.
2:36 PM EDT on May 6, 2026
A diagram line map showing an upcoming closure of the Green Line's C branch between Kenmore (right) and Cleveland Circle (left). A dashed line indicates a free shuttle that will stop at most stations except Brandon Hall, Kent St., and St. Mary's St., which will have no service.
Shuttle service during the Green Line C Branch service suspension, May 6 – 17, 2026. Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA will be shutting down the Green Line’s C branch service along Beacon Street, between Kenmore and Cleveland Circle, for 12 days starting on Thursday, May 6.

As with last month’s B branch closure, the T is planning to use the time to install the new Green Line Train Protection System and conduct other maintenance work along the line.

As usual, the T will run free, ADA-accessible shuttle buses to most C branch stations between Kenmore and Cleveland Circle, and warns that riders should plan extra time for their commutes.

However, shuttles will not stop at Saint Mary’s Street, Kent Street, or Brandon Hall.

The T also plans to run extra service on the Green Line D branch during the closure. The inner portion of the D branch runs roughly parallel to the C branch, and several D branch stations are a very short walk away from C branch stops that will be out of service.

The Cleveland Circle stop on the C branch is a short one-block walk away from the Reservoir station on the D branch.

Similarly, the Beaconsfield stop on the D branch is about a 5-minute walk from the Dean Road station on the C branch, the Longwood station on the D branch is about 10 minutes from the C branch’s Hawes Street and Kent Street stops, and the Fenway D branch station is a 5-minute walk from the St. Mary’s stop on the C branch.

Also of note: two C branch stations in Brookline will experience extended service interruptions until mid-July as part of the MBTA’s C branch accessibility upgrades, which are beginning construction this spring.

Outbound Green Line trains will not stop at the Englewood Avenue station through July 10. Riders will instead need to use either Cleveland Circle or Dean Road, which are each a 4-5 minute walk away.

And no Green Line trains will stop at the Tappan Street platforms through July 10. Riders can instead use either Washington Square or Dean Road, which are both a 3- to 4-minute walk away.

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