Green Line’s B Branch Takes a 9-Day Break Starting Wednesday, April 22
The MBTA will suspend light rail service on the B branch of the Green Line along Commonwealth Avenue from Wednesday, April 22 through Thursday, April 30th in order to conduct maintenance work.
8:00 AM EDT on April 21, 2026
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