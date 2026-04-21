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Green Line’s B Branch Takes a 9-Day Break Starting Wednesday, April 22

The MBTA will suspend light rail service on the B branch of the Green Line along Commonwealth Avenue from Wednesday, April 22 through Thursday, April 30th in order to conduct maintenance work.
8:00 AM EDT on April 21, 2026
A map showing an upcoming closure of the Green Line's B branch between Kenmore (right) and Boston College (left). A dashed line indicates a free shuttle that will stop at most stations except Allston St., Griggs St., and Packard's Corner, which will have no service. On the weekend of April 25-26 the closure extends two stops to the east to Copley.
Courtesy of the MBTA.

The MBTA will suspend light rail service on the B branch of the Green Line along Commonwealth Avenue from Wednesday, April 22 through Thursday, April 30th in order to conduct maintenance work.

During the 9-day closure, the plans to continue work installing its new Green Line Train Protection System and replacing the century-old wooden trough that holds overhead power lines in the Green Line tunnels.

The T will offer free shuttle buses along Commonwealth Avenue to replace rail service between Kenmore and Boston College. Those buses will not stop at Griggs Street, Allston Street, and Packard’s Corner due to accessibility limitations at those stations. 

On the weekend of April 24th and 25th, the Green Line closure will extend to Copley station, and will also shut down adjacent segments of the D and C branches. During that weekend, shuttle buses will replace service between Copley and St. Mary’s Street on the C branch, and between Copley and Brookline Hills on the D branch.

The T will also offer fare-free rides on the frequent-service Route 57 between Packard’s Corner and Kenmore Square (note that the 57 is not recommended for the weekend of April 25 and 26, when there will be no Green Line service at the Kenmore station).

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