Skip to content
MBTA

MBTA Seeks Vendor Input For Possible Platform Screen Door Pilot Program

The platform barriers are primarily a safety measure, but they could also enable air-conditioning in increasingly sweltering subway stations.
1:15 PM EDT on May 21, 2026
The interior of a train station with windows and an open door on a wall between the platform and a waiting train, which also has its doors open. A sign above the door says "Howard Beach Station – Track 1"
Platform screen doors in use at the New York City AirTrain's Howard Beach station. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons user Tdorante10, licensed under Creative Commons BY-SA 4.0.

The MBTA is investigating the possibility of installing new platform screen door systems at some of its busiest stations, according to bid documents that the agency released last week.

In a “request for information” (RFI), the T announced that they are “interested in piloting a system to enhance passenger safety on raised rapid transit platforms” with platform screen door systems “that are capable of safely, reliably, and effectively screening transit passengers from unintentionally entering the pit area of station platforms when trains are not physically present at the station.”

Platform screen door systems are increasingly common on new subway lines around the world, and some agencies are also adding them in renovations of older stations and lines.

They essentially introduce a glass wall between the boarding platforms and train tracks, with sliding doors that align with train doors and open only when a train is docked in the station.

You can find platform screen door systems in use on New York City’s AirTrain system (pictured above) and on Montreal’s new driverless REM light-rail line.

Glass doors in a transit station construction site. Rails are visible on the other side of the doors.
Platform screen doors installed at the under-construction Ville de Mont Royal Station of Montreal’s new Reseau Express Metropolitain (REM) light rail system, pictured here in April 2022. Courtesy of CDPQ Infra.

Jarred Johnson, the former executive director of TransitMatters, told StreetsblogMASS that they’re primarily a safety feature, to prevent people from falling from the platform onto active tracks and the third wheel.

But he noted that they have several other benefits as well.

“They can also prevent delays by keeping passengers from holding doors open, and even allow trains to enter the station faster,” Johnson said. “Full-height doors (can) keep trash off the tracks, preventing fires, and allow for climate control” in stations, some of which currently experience unbearable heat in the summer months.

Johnson noted that some agencies – like New York’s MTA – opt instead to install half-height barriers, which resemble fences along the edge of the platform.

Those don’t offer the same climate-control benefits, but he said that they’re generally “more cost-effective, and easier to install.”

At this point, the MBTA is only looking for information from possible vendors.

“If the MBTA determines that a pilot program is warranted, it may issue an RFP (request for proposals), at its discretion, in which one or more available screen door systems would be installed at MBTA station(s),” according to the T’s procurement documents.

An MBTA spokesperson told StreetsblogMASS that the T’s current capital budget does not include any funding for a platform screen door pilot program.

The bid documents also suggest that the T would prioritize its most crowded stations for platform screen door systems.

The RFI package specifically mentions the Downtown Crossing station complex and the Andrew Red Line station, where a woman narrowly escaped injury after climbing onto the tracks earlier this year.

Share via Email Share on Reddit Share on Bluesky Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Comment
Photo of Christian MilNeil
Christian MilNeil
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.

Read More:

MBTA

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Massachusetts

Streetsblog USA |Daily headlines

Thursday’s Headlines Are Not Impressed

May 21, 2026
Elections and Politics

T Threatens Recalcitrant City Hall With Eminent Domain to Ban Cars From Summer Street On World Cup Match Days

May 20, 2026
MBTA

MBTA Launching New Year-Round Boston Harbor Ferry Loop In June

May 19, 2026
MBTA

MBTA Wants You to Help Plan for Its Future with ‘Focus 2050’

May 19, 2026
Streetsblog USA |Environment

Sustainable Transportation Can Ease the Affordability Crisis — And Help Climate Champions Win

May 19, 2026
See all posts