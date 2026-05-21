MBTA Seeks Vendor Input For Possible Platform Screen Door Pilot Program
The platform barriers are primarily a safety measure, but they could also enable air-conditioning in increasingly sweltering subway stations.
1:15 PM EDT on May 21, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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