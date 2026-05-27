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MBTA

Green Line E Branch Suspended for 7 Days Beginning Saturday

Editor's note: this post is a lightly edited version of an MBTA press release.
1:10 PM EDT on May 27, 2026
A diagram showing closed stations on the MBTA E branch of the Green Line between May 30 and June 5 2026.
The MBTA's E branch of the Green Line will be shut down for one week starting Saturday May 30. Courtesy of the MBTA.

Editor’s note: this post is a lightly edited version of an MBTA press release.

The MBTA will close down Green Line E branch service between Government Center and Heath Street 7 days, from Saturday, May 30 through Friday June 5, to install new crash-prevention safety equipment.

Regular E branch service will resume to all stations at the start of service on June 6, with the exception of Symphony Station, which will remain closed for three years for a major station renovation.

During the closure, E branch riders are encouraged to use the Route 39 bus, which follows the same route along Huntington Avenue to Copley Square, and which will be enhanced with additional service during the closure.

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