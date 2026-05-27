Silent Symphony: MBTA Will Close Green Line Stop for 3-Year Renovation

The MBTA’s Symphony will be performing a three-year-long interpretation of John Cage’s 4′33″ beginning on Saturday.

The Green Line station on the corner of Massachusetts and Huntington Avenues is shutting its doors to riders until 2029 while the MBTA renovates the station and installs a quartet of elevators.

The $151 million project will transform an 85-year-old subway station into a new, fully accessible station with upgraded wayfinding, better lighting, new safety features, and accessible restrooms.

The new elevators will be located on each corner of the intersection of Massachusetts and Huntington Avenues, for two elevators to each subway platform.

In the current Symphony station, it’s impossible to get from the street level to the station platforms without using stairs.

The work will also rebuild street-level sidewalks and install a short segment of raised, protected bike lanes along Mass. Ave. through the project area. This intersection is where a dump truck driver struck and killed George Luis Clemmer of Cambridge in 2022.

Construction is currently expected to wrap up in the spring of 2029.

A long closure with short detours

Green Line trains will continue to pass through the station without stopping, so riders can adjust their trips to use the adjacent Northeastern or Prudential stops on the E branch, or use the Orange Line’s Massachusetts Avenue station, which is only two blocks away.

Alternative stations to use during the 2026-2029 closure of the Green Line Symphony stop. Courtesy of the MBTA.

Technically, work on Symphony station won’t begin until Saturday, June 6. But starting on Saturday May 30, the T is also implementing a 7-day service suspension on the E branch between Copley and Heath Street – including Symphony – to install its new Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) equipment.