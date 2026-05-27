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‘Micromobility’ Bill Gets Public Hearing on Beacon Hill Thursday

Lawmakers want to hear from the public. Here's how to participate.
8:56 AM EDT on May 27, 2026

On Thursday, the Massachusetts legislature will host a public hearing to discuss Senate bill 3077, Governor Healey’s proposed legislation to better define, classify, and regulate small electric vehicles.

The legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation will conduct a public hearing for the legislation on Thursday starting at 1 p.m. in Hearing Room 1-A (find directions here).

There is also a virtual option for the hearing (register here), and constituents can also submit written testimony. The deadline for signing up for remote testimony will be at noon, one hour before the hearing begins.

House transportation committee chair Rep. James Arciero (Westford) is scheduled to run the hearing. Rep. Arciero was also an active member of the state’s Special Commission on Micromobility, whose final report recommended several of the policies proposed in Senate bill 3077.

Thursday’s hearing will hear testimony related to five different bills, but four of those bills are minor administrative items – like a proposal to rename the Hyannis Transportation Center – that only affect a single town.

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