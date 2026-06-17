Mayor Wu Vetoes City Council’s Proposed Transportation Department Layoffs
The mayor's budget counter-proposal would save jobs at BTD by shifting budget cuts to the 'contracted services' line item instead.
1:08 PM EDT on June 17, 2026
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