Driver Kills 15-Year-Old Boy In Franklin
The homicide is under investigation by local and state police.
1:12 PM EDT on June 24, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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