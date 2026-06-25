Healey Administration Awards $8.6 Million in MassTrails Grants – Here’s What’s Getting Funded

Trail advocates from all over the Commonwealth gathered yesterday at the Rauscher Farm in Clinton, next to a future segment of the Mass Central Rail Trail, as state officials announced this year’s round of MassTrails grants to support the planning, design, and construction of new trails all over the state.

This year’s grant program will allocate $8.6 million for projects in 65 municipalities, in addition to several statewide initiatives.

“Whether you are taking a short walk close to home, setting out on an adventure, or using them as part of your daily commute to work, school or other key destinations, trails invite people to experience Massachusetts in new ways,” said state Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle in a press release issued Wednesday afternoon. “Our MassTrails grants help communities improve and expand trail networks, making them more welcoming, accessible, and connected, and inviting more people to get outside.”

Among the projects receiving funding this year (with links to their maps in the volunteer-run Mass. Trail Tracker database):

In addition to these projects, other MassTrails grants will fund vital maintenance projects on existing trails, like repaving the Manhan Rail Trail in Easthampton and the Shining Sea Bikeway in Falmouth.

A full list of grant awards is available on the MassTrails website.