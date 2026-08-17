Phil Eng’s Professional Derailment Costs the T An Experienced Leader, Plus a $495K Settlement
MBTA General Manager Phil Eng is forcing the MBTA to lose an experienced member of its leadership team and pay a $495,000 settlement nearly two years after he pulled his colleague's hair at a 2024 dinner.
11:04 AM EDT on August 17, 2026
Christian has edited StreetsblogMASS since its founding in spring 2019. Before that, he was a data reporter for the Portland Press Herald in Maine. Got tips? Send them to me via Signal, the encrypted messaging app, at 207-310-0728.
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