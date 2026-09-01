Driver Kills Man On Bicycle In Downtown Lynn
Lynn police report that a man riding a bicycle has died of his injuries after the driver of a pickup truck struck him in a busy intersection in downtown Lynn on Monday evening.
2:56 PM EDT on September 1, 2026
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