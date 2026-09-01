Driver Kills Man On Bicycle In Downtown Lynn

Lynn police report that a man riding a bicycle has died of his injuries after the driver of a pickup truck struck him in a busy intersection in downtown Lynn on Monday evening.

According to police, the driver of a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck drove into the victim around 9:30 p.m. on Monday evening in the intersection of Broad and Silsbee streets in Lynn.

Emergency medical workers transported the victim, identified so far only as a 30-year-old man, to Salem Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Photos of the crash scene from Boston 25 News show a red Honda Ridgeline pickup truck stopped in the middle of a crosswalk on Broad Street, and a white bicycle lying on its side behind the truck. The bicycle’s rear wheel and pedals are severely damaged.

Lynn Police did not respond to our inquiries on Tuesday afternoon about the suspected perpetrator, and whether they are facing any criminal charges at this time.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Lynn Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

Broad Street is, as befits its name, wider than most streets in downtown Lynn. In the vicinity of Monday night’s homicide scene, near the Silsbee Street intersection, Broad Street is about 75 feet wide from curb to curb, with three motor vehicle lanes, painted bike lanes, and on-street parking on both sides of the street, plus a grassy median island in the middle of the roadway.

The surrounding neighborhood is densely populated with historic multi-family buildings, and a high proportion of residents who do not drive.

In the three census tracts that surround Broad Street, there are about 1,500 car-free households, representing 38 percent of the neighborhood’s families. Citywide, one in five Lynn households do not own a private vehicle, according to U.S. Census data.

The site of Monday night’s killing is also two blocks away from Lynn’s temporary MBTA station on the Newburyport/Rockport commuter rail line.

Since the beginning of 2018, drivers have caused 92 crashes within 100 meters of the Broad Street and Silsbee Street intersection, with the vast majority of crashes occurring on Broad Street. At least 35 of those crashes injured at least one victim, and 14 crashes involved a pedestrian or a person riding a bicycle, according to MassDOT’s IMPACT crash database.

Monday’s killing is the third traffic-related homicide on Lynn’s streets so far in 2026, following two separate fatal crashes on the Lynnway near Commercial Street in January and June.